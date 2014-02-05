Meet The Manufacturing Pioneer Behind A 100 MPG Supercar And A $100 Microhouse

By his own admission, Joe Justice is a “business process junkie.” He’s into techniques like Agile , Scrum and Kanban the way other people are into, say, the Dodgers or episodes of Boardwalk Empire. And sometimes his obsession even bleeds into his personal life.

There’s a “time-box” set aside for kung fu (Wednesday night, Saturday morning), dinners with his wife (Friday), and working with Wikispeed, the freewheeling engineering group he founded (Thursday, Sunday). Justice even ticks off family tasks like they were “backlog items,” agreeing upon weekly priorities with his spouse. “If it wasn’t for the Personal Kanban, I would probably fold,” the entrepreneur says. “Mentally, I wouldn’t be able to keep up.”





Some might see this as an over-engineered existence. But Justice argues that sticking to a system is “enabling.”

Besides, he really does have a lot on his plate. Wikispeed is working on several ambitious projects, including a modular 100 mile-per-gallon supercar and a $100 Microhouse for the developing world. And, Justice has a raft of his own consulting gigs these days. Since Forbes touted his approach as the future of manufacturing, the Seattle native’s time has been in ever higher demand. Recently, he’s spent time with Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, and he’s about to go to India to talk with John Deere. These enormous companies want know if Wikispeed’s model of lean, distributed development and hyper-accelerated lead-times can work for them. It seems a long shot–but Justice wants to help them try.

In 2008, Justice heard about the Progressive Insurance Automotive X-Prize–a $10 million challenge to build a road-legal 100 mpg car–and he decided to give it a go. He figured it couldn’t be that difficult to outdo some of the impractical “bob-sleds” that had entered. Working with 44 engineers around the world, Justice built the C3 (see below) in just three months, placing 10th in the contest, and beating out many better-funded and more experienced rivals.

After that, Justice took the car to automotive shows, appearing alongside Detroit carmakers. Wikispeed has since sold 10 advanced prototypes and raised $250,000. The plan is to update the car continually as early customers provide feedback. Meanwhile, a separate group of Wikispeeders has set up a for-profit company to make up to 10,000 cars. Justice’s nonprofit arm will get $500 for each vehicle sold.

Justice isn’t upset that people are co-opting his idea for money. It’s a way of spreading the idea and generating funds for other projects. “Wikispeed is behaving like the open source nonprofit idea engine,” he says. “We’re providing these concepts and proving viability, and encouraging other companies to produce them in volume and fund Wikispeed as a result.” Teams in New Zealand are working on a pick-up truck based on the same technology as the car, and there are plans for a Wikispeed taxi, school bus, and mail carrier as well.