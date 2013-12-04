Kobe Bryant and Lionel Messi Go On a Worldwide Selfie Spree

Even at the outset this smells like a recipe for millions of views. Turkish Airlines and agency Crispin Porter + Bogusky combine two of the most popular athletes in the world with the hottest trend in narcissistic photography. People love Kobe Bryant and Lionel Messi. People love selfies. GOLD.





Directed by Joseph Kahn, it has that Mentos vibe of being adaptable to every possible language on Earth, but it’s a solid idea to promote the airline’s countless worldwide destinations. It’s not the first time these two have tussled in friendly competition and, as star athlete ad showdowns are concerned, it’s far from the best, but this selfie shootout has its charms.





Messi kicks things off by taunting Kobe from Moscow’s Red Square. The Lakers legend responds with the Great Wall of China. Then it’s Messi in the Maldives. Kobe in Cape Town. Messi with monkeys. Kobe gets lions. Finally Messi’s in Istanbul but has his selfie photobombed by Kobe because of course.

It’s like a sporty, more likeable Rich Kids of Instagram.