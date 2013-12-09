3 Essential Habits Of Productive Entrepreneurs

Most successful business people work hard and commit a lot of time and energy to their businesses. But simple hard work isn’t the only thing that makes them stand out and remain successful.

There are three basic things successful entrepreneurs learn to do over time to ensure that they continually improve their productivity and success in all their endeavors.

This applies both in business and in your everyday life, and has become my personal motto.

If you have a good idea that you know is worth your time and efforts you are better off setting the wheels in motion as soon as you get it.

In most cases, ideas are triggered by everyday events. This means that the idea going through your mind might also be going through another person’s mind.

Procrastinating and shelving your idea, no matter how good the idea is, will only lead to disappointment when someone else comes up with the same idea, and uses it to their advantage.

It is also true that certain ideas are time bound and will only be relevant within a short time. Act on such ideas immediately before they become irrelevant.

That’s not to say that you should use “half-baked” ideas: all ideas should be ripe when they are being implemented.

The way to avoid running with unformed ideas is to do as Seth Godin calls “thrashing early,” which gives you time to explore all sides of an idea before you commit to it. Only executing on the idea once it is clear will ensure that you do not waste your time and efforts on an idea only to realize it wasn’t worth pursuing.

Activities in most businesses fall in two categories: invention and communication. It is important for you to allocate adequate time for both types of tasks, since they drive business results.