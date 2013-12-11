5 Lessons From Obama’s Debate Trainers To Improve Your Public Speaking Skills

Remember Barack Obama’s dismal showing in the first debate of last year’s presidential campaign? He seemed weary and detached, and his comments came off as passive, rambling, and didactic.

But less than two weeks later, President Obama gave an energetic, focused, and engaged performance.

How was he able to make such a dramatic shift in delivery? In their new book, Double Down, Mark Halperin and John Heilemann provide a behind-the-scenes account of Obama’s training for that all-important second debate.

Use the following five lessons from Obama’s training camp the next time you’re prepping for a presentation:

It’s impossible to get fixed if we don’t think we need fixing. Acknowledging shortfalls is the first step toward becoming a stronger presenter.

After the first debate, Obama readily confessed to his team that he had problems to overcome. “I wasn’t good, and I know that,” he said.

“It’s easy for me to slip back into what I know, which is basically to dissect arguments. I think when I talk. It can be halting. I start slow. It’s hard for me to just go into my answer.”