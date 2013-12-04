Spotify Produces Quirky, Territorial, Slightly Wonky “Year In Review 2013” Website

Music streaming service Spotify has published its review of 2013, but rather than some spotty old press release, it’s served us up a brand spanking new website with a little bit of interactivity.

The new site has factoids aplenty, like the nugget that there is someone in the U.S. with a Spotify library of 90,000 playlists, as well as all the usual stuff about which artists have had their music played the most (Spotify recently claimed that, once the site hits 40 million subscribers–that is to say, that its paying customer base grows fourfold–they could be taking home $2 million a month in royalties).

There is one hitch, however: The mobile version of the site is not yet up and running. That’s no good, since mobile is the meme for 2013–just ask Google.