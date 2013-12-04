With Medium 1.0, Ev Williams Tackles The Platform’s Identity Crisis

I’m far from the first to ask Ev Williams this question. Since he launched the blogging site with fellow Twitter cofounder Biz Stone a little more than a year ago, many others have wondered about Williams’s aspirations for Medium, which only recently made authorship privileges available to anyone with a Twitter account.

After a measured pause, he replies: “It’s a platform for publishing stories and ideas.”

Ev Williams Image: Flickr user Joi Ito

The question for many has been how Williams wants to define the startup he refers to at one point in our conversation as “a big pile of stuff.” Does he want to turn Medium into something akin to a magazine that carefully curates the stories it features? A new kind of social network around longform writing?

Central to the idea of today’s Medium 1.0 release are the platform’s user-created “Collections,” which is what Medium calls groups of stories organized around a certain topic, such as photography, or food, or what’s trending now. In a sense, user-created Collections hosted on the platform are a bit like stand-alone publications. Williams’s plan is for the platform’s identity to be defined by the people who write for its most prominent and popular Collections–and who will continue to use Medium to build followings and brands of their own.

There are some very smart changes in today’s release, including a new layout for stories that more prominently highlights visual elements like photos or illustrations; more personalized home pages that include full-bleed cover photos like the ones you’d normally find on Medium’s story pages; and more options for authors to easily add visuals to the traditionally text-heavy posts found on the platform. Upon signing in, users are now greeted by a “Reading List” tab with a feed of suggested stories that Medium’s algorithms organize based on how much the platform thinks you’ll enjoy each piece (rather than chronologically). A “Bookmarks” tab lets you easily keep track of reads for later, and a “Top 100” tab is an easy way to see what other Medium users are reading and recommending.

In addition, a new “Collections” tab in the pull-out menu lets users type in keywords like “creativity” or “food” to find interesting Collections. Anyone on Medium can create a private or public Collection, but, to date, the majority of Collection owners have chosen to keep them open and free for anyone to contribute. The dilemma with this lax approach to curation, Williams says, is “you never really knew what you were going to get in a Collection.” That made it difficult to ensure a reader would consistently find relevant and high-quality stories within any given Collection.