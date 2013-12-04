Burger King Has A Counterintuitive Solution To Your Deep Hatred Of Pre-Roll Ads

If you know that your customers hate YouTube pre-roll ads, then the logical response is to make a whole bunch of pre-roll ads for your company that hate on pre-roll ads. Meta enough for you?

As far as Burger King New Zealand is concerned, it’s just the right amount of meta. The brand and agency Colenso BBDO made 64 Burger King ads that make direct reference to common YouTube searches–from Jimmy Fallon clips to crazy graphic animal attacks. When a would-be watcher cues up a video, he is first forced to watch a couple of Burger King chomping dudes complain about the fact that they–and BK’s “stupid incredible deals”–are keeping the poor viewer from his content. It’s a brilliant advertising loophole, but if you’re still not convinced, at least the ad’s piano-playing cat will make you smile.





The campaign was co-produced by Flying Fish.