Put Down The Business Books: The Classic Mold Of Leadership Has Changed

Jess Lee, Cofounder and CEO Polyvore, the popular fashion website named one of Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies in 2012, doesn’t fit the mold of business leaders born from business books and hollywood films.

But in today’s day and age, that doesn’t matter.

“I wish I’d known that there are a lot of different molds for leadership,” she says. “There’s sort of this classic idea of a leader who is very extroverted, super charismatic.”

“I think that mold’s changed a lot as we’ve started to see a lot more engineering and product people lead tech companies,” she adds. “We’re seeing a lot of more introverted personalities–and I wish I’d known earlier that even though I didn’t fit the classic mold that it would still be possible.”