These “Disabled” Mannequins Will Challenge Your Notion Of The Perfect Body

When we look at department store mannequins, we tend to see “perfect” bodies. But we only think of them this way, because it’s what we’re used to seeing.

For the “International Day of Persons with Disabilities” on December 3, the nonprofit Pro Infirmis worked with Germany agency Jung Von Matt/Limmat to create mannequins reflecting less universal images of perfection. The statues represent a variety of disabilities from missing limbs to crooked spines, and they went on display in the windows of WE Fashion, modissa, PKZ, and Schild and Bernies in Zurich.





The campaign is titled “Because who is perfect? Come closer.” In the end, none of us are perfect–and yet, depending on how you look at the human body, we all are.