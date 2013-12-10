Nike CEO Mark Parker On How Insight And Innovation Intersect

Mark Parker joined Nike over 30 years ago as a footwear designer and product tester . Now he’s the company’s CEO.

That’s a long time but some things, Parker says, haven’t changed.

“I think our success has been based on our commitment to innovation and great design, which really in our case starts with our commitment to the athlete–and really understanding the athlete and the insights we get from that relationship,” he says. “So we translate those insights into real innovation.”

Mark Parker

“And that’s always been the case since the very beginning.”

But how do Parker, and Nike, keep up in a world of rapid change? By sticking to a set of core principles.

“The commitment to great design and to innovation–that’s really at the core to any successful business and it’s a prerequisite to realize your great potential as a company,” he says.