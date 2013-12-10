Why Simplicity Is So Complex

We all know the merit of simplicity in life and business. But creating simplicity, as Apple’s Jony Ive described, is anything but simple.
“Designing and developing anything of consequence is incredibly challenging. Our goal is to try to bring a calm and simplicity to what are incredibly complex problems so that you’re not aware really of the solution, you’re not aware of how hard the problem was that was eventually solved.” – Sir Johathan (Jony) Ive
As a technology entrepreneur, author, and corporate leader every time I failed has been largely due to an inability to simplify. These failures certainly taught me some valuable lessons. In some cases those lessons have been life changing.
This idea of “simplification” is not only complex from a technical or business point of view; it is even more complex from emotional and philosophical point of view.
Let me try to expand this notion of emotional and philosophical complexity behind simplicity a bit further.
Once I had the rare privilege to dine at the sushi restaurant Sukiyabashi Jiro in Ginza, Chūō, Tokyo, Japan. It is owned and operated by sushi master Jiro Ono. He is considered by many to be the greatest sushi chef in the world. That meal and those visits in Japan made an undeniable impact on my thinking.
Anyone who has seen this master work his craft can sense the devotion that goes into his simple yet complex creations. Watch the clip below from an episode of Anthony Bourdain No Reservations with Jiro Ono and you will see what I mean:
From the episode above, let’s take a look at the elements that unveil the complex art of simplicity.
Master Ono exudes the very essence of the Japanese word Shibumi, which means “effortless perfection.” In this context, Shibumi suggests complete harmony, tranquility, and balance.
It is “eloquent silence” and “understanding, rather than knowledge.”
Jiro Ono creates each sushi piece with a state of calm and tranquility with a “beginner’s mind” each time — he does not focus on what he made before or what he will make next. It portrays his:
- Discipline: the ability to say no when something doesn’t fit into his plan
- Patience: that allows for the true quality of his devotion and experience
- Strength: to stay focused on his singular purpose
One could argue from Jiro Ono’s mastery that he has “found” simplicity through the complex process of understanding what simplicity meant for him.
And as we get ready to say “welcome” to a new year and “goodbye” to another, I continue on my complex path toward my “simplicity.”
Related Articles
“The Paradoxical Traits of Resilient People”
“The Paradox of Doing More”
“10 Paradoxical Traits of Creative People”