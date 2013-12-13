Collars, Curls, And Comb-Overs: Behind The Sensational ’70s Style Of “American Hustle”

American Hustle is likely the only major motion picture in history to open with a comb-over scene: Christian Bale’s vain con artist Irving Rosenfeld prepares for the biggest scam of his life by meticulously gluing a few strands of hair onto his nearly bald scalp.

It’s the first of many funny/sad moments in which characters–including Irving’s glamorous partner in crime (Amy Adams), his tempestuous Long Island wife (Jennifer Lawrence), New Jersey politician (Jeremy Renner), and a hot-curling FBI agent (Bradley Cooper)–play with appearance to pump up a fake reality.

David O. Russell’s disco-era movie, based on the real-life 1978 ABSCAM sting operation in the conviction of seven U.S. congressmen, required an over-the-top aesthetic, explains costume designer Michael Wilkinson. “These characters live large. They’re flawed but they burn bright.”

Building on Wilkinson’s slick outfits, detailed in the slide show above, hair stylist Katherine Gordon used old high school year books, Studio 54 archives, and 19th-century “Gibson Girls” as references to develop a neurosis-appropriate hair-do for each American Hustle character.

“When you’re figuring out the hair for a character, you’d better have a backstory to tell the director,” Gordon says. “You’re inventing a person. It’s the hair, it’s the wardrobe, it’s what’s on the page–everything has to go together to be believable for a film.”

Gordon, whose credits include Mad Men and Ocean’s 11, explains how she worked with hot rollers, wigs and filmmaker Russell to create hot mess hair extravaganzas for the preening anti-heroes of American Hustle, opening December 13.





First impressions count for con man Irving Rosenfeld so Gordon decided Christian Bale’s character should “stuff” his comb-over with an extra patch of hair to create an awesome-in-his-own-mind hairstyle. “Back in the day, men didn’t shave their heads like they do today. Irv is a groovy guy and he wants more hair on his head, so that’s how I came up with this crazy idea for what he could do to get more hair.”