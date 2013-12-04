The Rise Of The Enterprise Hacker

When I was a product manager at Google, Apple, and Wildfire, there was a type of hacker I’d occasionally get lucky enough to spot in the wild and work alongside. Always lurking in the most sensitive areas of the business, they hunted for ways to manipulate, bend, and break complex systems. If you’re smart (or just lucky) these “enterprise hackers,” as I took to calling them, are already inside your company–and they might just save your bacon.

These days, I am seeing them in increasing numbers and in surprising places. Their growing legion makes perfect sense. Enterprise Hackers are being empowered by a new wave of web-based software (SaaS, in the parlance) to hack solutions to your top problems, often without any technical training. This movement is being driven by SaaS enterprise products with consumer-grade interfaces, freemium business models, and new “glue” services that allow the output of one system to be fed into the input of another. All without having to write a line of code.

Until recently, Enterprise Hacking was still largely the realm of people with technical backgrounds, and involved a lot of improvisation and duct tape. I spent several years at YouTube at one point leading a group that built tools for our internal teams to combat bullying, spamming, and other lousy behavior on the site.

We pieced together solutions with a mashup of code, scripts, and browser plugins, pretty much whatever got the job done quickly. It required recruiting people with a knack for support operations, but also some significant technical expertise. I found that these sorts of people were incredibly hard to find. That wasn’t the only difficulty we faced. Maintaining and scaling our tools was also a constant challenge as YouTube’s user base hurtled toward a billion. Touching any sort of user data was a big pain, as it is in many organizations. Headaches all around.

The situation is vastly different today. A growing crop of startups is providing SaaS tools that can be used by Enterprise Hackers without technical backgrounds, and the power of connecting these point solutions is tremendous. If I were doing this today, my YouTube team’s arsenal would have included:

Big data analytics and machine learning to spot spammer patterns (e.g., Wise.io)

Business intelligence tools to create dashboards to track and communicate hot spots (e.g., GoodData, which I should disclose is an Andreessen Horowitz portfolio company)

Powerful scripting languages that can string together both internal and external SaaS systems to automate a host of business processes (e.g., Zapier)

Drag-and-drop ETL designers to more easily access data sets (e.g., SnapLogic, also a portfolio company)

Tools to quickly create mobile versions of enterprise apps without writing code (e.g., Capriza, also a portfolio company)

A/B testing services to redesign and optimize web app user experiences (e.g., Optimizely)

What makes today’s Enterprise Hacking especially exciting to watch–and especially powerful–is that it is taking root across the entire company. People in sales, marketing, operations, and finance are becoming masters of these new tools, and this is where the Enterprise Hacking movement really kicks into overdrive.

Folks in these organizations can enable your company to scale rapidly, adapt to change, and serve customers better because they are embedded in your organization and already know how things really get done. They’ve always had the relationships and intimate knowledge of products and customers to solve the problems they see around them, but now they also have the power tools to scale their ideas.