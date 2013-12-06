7 Free Productivity Hacks For Bootstrapping Entrepreneurs

When bootstrapping entrepreneur Tracy Osborn saw her bank account dip under $5,000 last year, she started to keep a tight watch on finances–and learned to get the most out of free apps.

It’s about getting the most value out of the cheapest services, she explained in a blog post. That echoes Contently founder Shane Snow’s definition of entrepreneurship: “the art of creating systems that generate more value for less effort.”

In her original post Osborn lays out a range of low-cost services for the cash strapped bootstrapper. Since the best price is no price at all, we’ve gathered our favorite of the free deals.

You are likely spending 28% of your workday going though email. And it’s not like there’s a great diversity of messages being sent: Osborn says that she finds herself sending the same emails over and over again–about blog features, managing her vendor network, parceling out payment receipts, and the like.

So instead she writes a “friendly, human response” that she can use over and over–saving her the time of retyping emails. And possibly adding 30 minutes to her day.

Your autoresponder isn’t just for vacation. If you’re a founder getting inundated with inbound emails asking after various arms of the company, an autoresponder can provide an upfront guide, as HootSuite CEO Ryan Holmes told us.

“I don’t want to become a switchboard for my company,” he says, “but I found I was doing that. I was spending a lot of time on these things that I didn’t need to rewrite every time, so I’m just going to put this in front of people so they can go and chase down and be self-empowered.”