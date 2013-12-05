Creating A Kinder, Wiser, More Efficient Work Environment Isn’t As Impossible As It Sounds

You’re given a new job–it’s a step up, but it’s challenging. You meet the team, and hear their take. You pore over the numbers. You tackle urgent problems.

And then it blows up in your face. Customers keep walking out. People are unhappy. Bosses are impatient. Rest assured, we’ve all been there. But over the years, we’ve discovered another way of tackling new things: the lean way.

It’s about creating a kinder, wiser work environment where every person has something to say about how work is done and how it could be done better.

Lean is a heartfelt commitment to completely eliminate waste from work. The biggest waste being failed relationships and dumb decisions, lean isn’t about slash and burn cost reduction, it’s about creating a kinder, wiser work environment where every person has something to say about how work is done and how it could be done better–with less waste–for themselves, our customers, and our colleagues. How do we tackle a new situation in a lean way?

Take a walk.

Right away, before we get dragged into the fire-fighting (which will unavoidably happen). We take a walk to visit a few customers, internal and final, to meet the people who do the value-adding work and to understand our partners and suppliers. We take a walk to see things firsthand, for ourselves. This doesn’t mean we ignore the data, but that we complement the data with facts–what the people who do the work actually think about the work.

This is a disciplined walk. We don’t go there to immediately reinvent and redesign how everything should work. We go there with the specific aim of trying to imagine how we could get what is there to work better, before changing it:

How could safety be better?

What would make customers happier?

Are there specific points where we could be more flexible?

What would make us more productive?

Is there any way to obviously reduce costs?

We are not looking for things to fix. We are looking for a way to formulate clear problems so that the people themselves can work on fixes. By identifying a few improvement projects right away and delegating the leadership of these projects to staff members, you’re giving a strong message that you’re not going to run this place against them, but with them. You’re also setting up a natural platform to see who’s up to scratch. And you’ve created a natural barrier to protect you from being consumed by the necessary fire-fighting and contract management.

Be patient.

Most people have never completed an improvement project by themselves and, at first, they will be rather lost, feeling the time would be better spent on doing the job rather than thinking about it. But we’re playing a longer game here–we’re not aiming for perfect solutions but for engagement and teamwork. We hope to build better conditions to avoid lighting fires in the first place. Indeed, we will likely find out that the department creates its own misery and that many of the problems originated in the day-to-day way work is carried out.