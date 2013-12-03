Adidas Reveals The Brazuca, A World Cup Soccer Ball Two And A Half Years In The Making

Imagine that the NFL changed the football every few years. Or that the NBA kept fiddling with the basketball. Or that MLB continually tweaked the baseball. And imagine that this new ball not only had a completely different design, but also was made with different materials and was manufactured a little differently each time, requiring the players to adjust to the new equipment.

Welcome to soccer, a sport with, counterintuitively, an abundance of balls. In a highly unusual yet rewarding strategy, Adidas develops a new model for the sport’s biggest event every four years. Today, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the site of 2014 FIFA World Cup, the company introduced its latest creation, the Brazuca. The name is a local term for national pride. The month-long tournament, which begins next June, is the most watched event in sports. In 2010, nearly half the world’s population tuned in. So, you know, no pressure on this product roll-out.

The Brazuca, the 2014 FIFA World Cup match ball

The Brazuca features a striking new design and new panel system. Six identical interlocking panels make up the ball’s synthetic surface, thermally bonded to keep out moisture. The playful, swirling shapes look like four-armed starfish, outlined in various shades of blue, orange and green, colors that evoke Brazilian wish bands, a popular bracelet.

“The official match balls are not an easy product,” says Antonio Zea, Adidas’ director of soccer innovation. “You’re trying to create newness in a product and have it be well accepted. You can change too much or not enough.”

The Jabulani, the ball from the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa

The Jabulani, the ball from the 2010 Cup in South Africa, was the source of considerable controversy. Players griped that it felt too light, flew unpredictably, and traveled too fast through the air–at least from the perspective of flailing goalkeepers. The Brazuca uses two fewer panels than the Jabulani did, which Adidas says makes for better aerodynamics–straighter flight–not necessarily more speed.

When Zea became director of soccer innovation, a friend asked, “How do you do that—innovate in soccer?” After all, it appears to be the most bare bones of the major sports in terms of equipment. How much can you improve on a round ball? Quite a lot, as it turns out. Any change to the basic components—the inner bladder that holds air, the carcass that surrounds it, the foam layer on top of that, and the surface layer–can alter how the ball rebounds off a foot, head or the grass, flies through the air, curving, spinning, or knuckling.

“The Brazuca is the most tested ball we’ve created,” Zea tells Fast Company from Adidas headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany. His team spent two and a half years developing it, not just to meet the specs of FIFA, the sport’s governing body but its own standards, such as no added weight when wet. The ball combines previously used elements—the bladder and carcass from two balls released after the Jabulani—and the new six-panel cover. The Brazuca group tested its aerodynamics in a wind tunnel. They tested the design’s visibility in the air, on the grass, and on TV. And the lab’s robotic leg booted the ball endlessly, repeating various kicks while the team measured speed, distance and arc. The data indicated that the Brazuca flew more consistently than previous balls.