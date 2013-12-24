The Top 16 Responsible Business Stories Of 2013

advertisement

2: Businesses With A Strong Sense Of Purpose Are More Successful Want to make more money? Make sure your employees feel like they’re working for something greater than just profit. 3: Why Your Boss Cares If You’re Happy Companies from Google to Bank of America are investing in ways to measure how happy their employees are–and how to make them happier. But does that mean work is getting better, or are we just being tricked into working more? 4: 6 Tips For How Businesses Can Make Themselves More Generous Marketing geniuses show how businesses can adapt to a future where just selling products isn’t enough.

11: Women Have Better Decision-Making Abilities Than Men, Make Better Corporate Leaders It might be the most fool-proof argument for ending the disparity between men and women in the boardroom: A new study finds that women just might run a company better.

12: Amazon Is Building A Biosphere For Its Employees Who needs a boring office park when you have a 65,000-square-foot glass dome?

13: America’s New Sustainable Manufacturing Hubs Will Breed Creativity And Jobs

Will this be how we revitalize the economy? Across the country, new multidisciplinary spaces for people to learn, experiment, and make are popping up, creating a new surge of jobs with them.

14: 7 Young Entrepreneurs Changing The World With Their Businesses These companies’ founders are all members of a new generation of entrepreneurs who are looking to find disruptive ways of making money while also giving back. 15: McDonald’s Now Serves Certifiably Sustainable Fish, But Does It Matter? It’s a big move for the fast food giant and for the sustainable fish industry, but does it change McDonald’s impact?

16: The Broken “Buy-One, Give-One” Model: 3 Ways To Save Toms Shoes Toms has built a popular brand around the buy-one, give-one model. But two critical flaws in that model threaten to undo its social impact and business successes.

