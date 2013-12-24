The Top 16 Design Stories Of 2013

Ever wonder how small a living space can actually get? Or how cheap? There’s been an explosion of innovation in housing design this year–all in the name of creating sustainable homes that work with unconventional lifestyles and budgets.

There was the $20,000 affordable house. Or tiny wooden dorm room “boxes” that are only 10 square meters large. And a vision for an entire luxury building of pico-dwellings, taking compact living to even higher heights. Or 3-D printing entire homes.

Of course, design isn’t only about physical living spaces. It’s about ideas and about how we feel in our environments. Designers this year helped push our thinking forward to the future, sometimes beyond where practical reality is ready to go quite yet. Sometimes designers were just having some fun–as with these fart-proof underwear. Read about them and more below (and you can read last year’s list here, if you want more).

1: This Impeccably Designed $20,000 House Could Soon Be Yours

For years, students at Auburn University’s Rural Studio have been building cheap houses for impoverished locals. Now their designs are going mass market.





2: 12 Beautiful Photos Of Ridiculous Cell Phone Towers Disguised As Trees

The poor attempt by cell phone companies to disguise our mobile infrastructure as something natural is almost insulting. Photographer Dillon Marsh has documented some of the most egregious examples.