The Top 14 Transportation Stories Of 2013

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

A new “smart highway” being developed in the Netherlands has lane lines made by lights that can be altered and even lights up a warning when it gets icy.

9: Here’s What Elon Musk’s High-Speed Hyperloop Will Look Like The man behind Tesla and SpaceX has released the plans to his highly anticipated new mode of transportation that can take you from L.A. to San Francisco in under an hour. Will this change transportation, or should we call it a “don’t believe the hype-r loop?” 10: How Much Did This Hyperloop Lookalike Inspire Elon Musk? Two weeks before his Hyperloop announcement, Musk quietly met with the founder of ET3, an even-faster, already patented tube transport system. 11: This Air-Powered Car Gets 81 Miles Per Gallon

advertisement

Peugeot Citroen’s new C3 VTi 82 will have what they’re calling an air-hybrid system. Will it be the first car to take air power to the mainstream? 12: The Safest Suburb In The World Did It By Ending The Culture Of Cars The difference between this Dutch city and most North American commuter towns is that it actually makes good on its promise of safety, security, and good health. 13: Audi’s Cars Can Now Park Themselves; Driving Themselves Is Not Far Behind Move over, Google. Audi just became the second company to be licensed to run autonomous vehicles in Nevada. As we saw at an exhibition of the tech from its Electronic Research Laboratory, its cars are already well on their way to ditching the driver.

14: The Beauty Of New York City’s Giant New Subway Tunnel

advertisement