The Top 17 Cities Stories Of 2013

The Detroit “Now and Then” project artfully combined vintage photos of the city with images of what’s there now, providing a poignant reminder of what the city was, what it is now and–maybe–what it could be again. 3: “Portraitlandia”: Photos Of Portland’s Most Portland-y Residents If Portlandia were a photo series, it would probably look something like Kirk Crippens’s “Portraitlandia,” which features iconic Rose City residents in their natural habitats. 4: The 10 Smartest Cities In North America Which cities are doing the most to become the sustainable, connected, innovative city of the future? Seattle tops this list. (You can also see the top 10 smartest European cities here).

5: Using The New Sim City, 6 Urban Planners Battle For Bragging Rights

We brought together some of the most interesting urban thinkers to play the new version of the city planning game to see who would make the best fake metropolis. But building a sustainable city from the ground up is harder than it looks.

6: A 600-Foot-Tall City On Wheels, For When It’s Time To Get Away From It All Cities are so…static. The Very Large Structure will let an urban population just roll down the road if commerce or resources dry up.

7: Look At The World’s Greatest Skylines Without Any Lights On In Darkened Cities, the lights from these famous metropolises have been removed, giving you a glimpse at what a city would look like without the power of electricity. 8: Eerie Photos Show The Strange Emptiness Of Dubai

You can build a shiny modern metropolis out of nothing, but how do you create the bustle of a city? 9: The Insane Growth Of China’s And India’s Megacities Mapped Through Satellite Imagery These charts–made with information from weather satellites scanning the ground–show how wide and how tall cities around the world have grown. What’s happening to the size of cities in Asia will blow your mind. 10: The 10 Fastest Growing Megacities In The World As the world’s population rapidly moves into urban areas, the world’s largest cities are growing explosively–and almost all that growth is happening in the developing world. 11: The Apple City That Could Have Been

Before Apple began work on its massive new headquarters, one architect took it upon himself to design an alternative for Steve Jobs: a walkable, livable city anchored by the company’s offices.

12: The Rise Of The Instant Metropolis The new book, A History of Future Cities, looks at the attempts of places like Dubai, Shanghai, and Mumbai to create Western-looking areas in an attempt to create a sense of modernity.

13: This Graphic Lets You Ride The Rollercoaster Subway Of New York’s Income Inequality Tracking the income at each subway stop paints a picture of a city of economic extremes, all connected by public transportation. 14: Cities Of The Future, Built By Drones, Bacteria, And 3-D Printers



