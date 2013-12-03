Rdio Hires Former Amazon Exec As New CEO

Anthony Bay, the former head of digital video at Amazon, is the new chief executive of online music-streaming service Rdio . The company laid off as many as a third of its workforce just last month.

The former head of digital video at Amazon is leading a new charge into an ever-more-crowded and volatile field; Spotify just announced new analytics tools for artists and is targeting 40 million subscribers (quite an increase over 4 million reported last year); Pandora and Rhapsody have had executive shakeups; and of course Google Play and iTunes Radio have the luxury of competing in the streaming biz without having to turn a profit anytime soon.