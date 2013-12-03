The 10 Most Viral Tumblr Blogs Of 2013

Among the many Top 10 lists featured in Yahoo ‘s Year In Review recap of search trends in 2013 is a new addition to the 13-year-old report: a look into some trends on Tumblr , the blogging platform that Yahoo acquired in May.

Here’s how the year’s most viral Tumblrs stacked up:

Top 10 Most Viral Blogs on Tumblr in 2013:

1. Reasons My Son Is Crying

2. This Charming Charlie

3. Hot­ Dog Legs

4. Things Fitting Perfectly Into Other Things

5. The Worst Room

6. Brides Throwing Cats

7. EmojinalArt Gallery

8. Exploding Actresses

9. Yacht Cats

10. Buzzfeed Articles Without the GIFs

Bonus: Fast Company senior editor Jason Feifer‘s widely covered Selfies At Funerals made the greater list of the 23 most viral Tumblr blogs of 2013.

The Internet company also partnered with Paramount Pictures to create a video featuring everyone’s favorite anchor, Ron Burgundy, discussing the year’s trends.