X-Ray Photos Show What Love Looks Like Beneath the Skin

By Jennifer Miller1 minute Read

What does love look like when it’s been stripped to the bone? Ayako Kanda and Hayashi Mayuka, students at Japan’s Musashino Art University, put romantic couples and a pair of twin sisters into a CT Scan and X-Ray machine and took their pictures.

The artists hoped to show the essence of human connection, minus the trappings of physical appearance. “X-ray images usually show the finite nature of our bodies composed only of matter,” said the duo.

The series earned the pair a prize at the Mitsubishi Chemical Junior Designer Awards.


