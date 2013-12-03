UPS Is Researching Drone Deliveries, Too

Amazon isn’t the only company exploring options for the future of flying parcel-carriers. UPS , the world’s largest parcel-delivery company, has also been experimenting with various drone-based delivery solutions.

Asked for comment, a UPS spokesman told the Verge: “The commercial use of drones is an interesting technology and we’ll continue to evaluate it. UPS invests more in technology than any other company in the delivery business, and we’re always planning for the future.”

Of course, at this point, research is just research, as the Federal Aviation Administration kindly reminded us it has only approved one commercial drone operator to date, and it’s not Amazon (or UPS). Even Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos admits it will take at least four or five years before a concept like Prime Air, which can theoretically fulfill deliveries within a half-hour, can come to life. The FAA has said it will establish a set of regulations and standards for unmanned aircraft systems “over the next several years.”