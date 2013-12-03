advertisement
Darth Vader Takes a Funeral Selfie

By Jennifer Miller1 minute Read

Darth Vader has joined the horde of Millenials snapping inappropriate selfies. (Check out those KIA storm troopers in the background. The insensitivity!) This is the first post to the new Star Wars Instagram feed, pegged to the launch of Episode VII, which is still two years away. Can social media woo a generation that has never heard the name James Earl Jones? We won’t know until 2015.

