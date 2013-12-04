How To Tell If You Are In A Dysfunctional Relationship With Your Boss

Like many realizations, Jennifer Winter had an epiphany as she was crying into her beer. It was at one fateful happy hour, she recalls, that something dark dawned on her: she was in a dysfunctional working relationship with her boss–and she needed to get out.

As she shares her story at the Daily Muse:

After growing up as a pretty normal, happy kid, the term “dysfunctional” seemed more Jerry Springer than Bob from accounting, but there I was, crying over my beer at happy hour, venting about my horrible boss and how I felt like I could never measure up to his expectations. It was at that moment that my drinking buddy stopped me to clarify: “Wait, are you talking about your family–or your boss?” Oof.

Having that indistinguishability between familial and professional relationships might sound strange, especially if you put stock in the phrase “it’s not personal, it’s business.” But sociologists and organizational psychologists have found that while one kind happens at home and the other happens in the office, work and personal relationships are both fundamentally relationships.

Which means that the relationship you have with you boss can have negative patterns of behavior, just like personal ones. So let’s suss out what that might be like.

Sometimes the bad work relationship stems from the higher-ups behavior, like if you have to deal with a micromanager, a yeller, or a neglector. Each of those can be addressed in kind.

But from what Winter says, a toxic employer-employee dynamic can also come as a two-way street. Like, she says, in the case of the rebel dynamic, where you and your boss are constantly challenging one another on every point. Or the sufferer dynamic, where there’s some expletive-fetching power dynamics at play–like, for instance, if your boss is dispatching you to get her dry cleaning. But the most difficult to catch, we think, is one that’s also terrible for building your career or making ideas happen–that of the perpetual people pleaser.

Keeping your boss contented with your work is a good thing. But making all your work about keeping him or her content is not a good thing. Winter describes the situation she got herself into: