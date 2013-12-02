Showing versus sharing your travels

Sometimes I wonder, when we whip out our cellphones to mark moments, if we are actually even there. Concerts are dead–a sea of screens experiencing what the people below them are missing. If live music, especially, is meant for our ears, what are live images for? I think we are diluting our experience of our environment with our constant need to document and share. I have been reconsidering my perpetual desire to affirm that something happened by posting it on the Internet. But I do like the insight those images afford me when trying to make a decision about my next trip. So what do we do?

I find myself on both sides of this conversation here–this is complicated. So, who benefits when you take photographs on your trips? You do, sure, but if you have 5,000 photos of your trip to Pompeii, what were you doing there other than taking pictures? Also, who do you know who wants to look at all those photos? Wouldn’t you both have more fun if you shared a meal and talked about what you did? I, myself, cringe when someone offers to show me the pictures they took on their trip. Show me 10, tell me a story.

Who really benefits from all those photos you put on Facebook? Mostly, the subjects of those images–if they are places someone else can visit, a hotel, a resort, a meal at a restaurant. But I’ll go find the waterfall you tell me about if you say it’s worth it. You don’t need to sell me on a photo. And the social validation you get on Instagram is, I’d argue, slightly offset by the fact that you were taking a picture with your cellphone when those fireworks were going off, not kissing someone next to you.

*This is a good time to mention Dave Eggers’ new book, The Circle, a searing exploration of what it means to share images and have private experiences. Side note: The website for the book was designed by my partner in Playtime, Otis Pig.

In 2008, I followed a love interest to South Africa. With a few changes of clothes, a few Justin’s Nut Butter squeeze packs, two cellphones, and a manual Canon viewfinder, I visited ZipZap circus where she was working at the time and learned about the local social struggles as well as a thriving art and circus scene. I also saw zebras and cheetahs from above on an amazing two flights on an ultralight airplane, a trip I arranged in order to shoot aerial photography.

In a powered ultralight glider, flying at altitudes between 2,000 and 10,000 feet, I enjoyed exhilarating views of beautiful scenery and herds of wild, running animals and, at my request, ventured into restricted airspace above poorer townships to get a real look at the visual juxtaposition between white and black communities, a harsh and obvious economic disparity, hardly changed since the 1990s.

To be clear, the flight wasn’t just to see townships. My goal was simply to see the Earth from above, but the images I captured marked some of the most powerful and exciting moments of my life. I will always remember the instant the pilot shut the engine off to let us glide, silently, through some clouds. I remember asking if he’d ever been skydiving. He said, “No. I’m not interested in falling. I am interested in flying… this is the closest I can take you to heaven.”