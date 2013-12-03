Inside Microsoft Research’s First Artist-In-Residence Program

You may not know the name James George , but you probably recognize his art. Working out of Golan Levin’s lab at Carnegie Mellon alongside Jonathan Minard, he created some of the most stunning digital portraiture of our era–which then became a documentary –using little more than a Microsoft Kinect and a stock dSLR camera.

Recently, George was invited to become Microsoft Research’s first ever artist-in-residence. And so for the past three months, he’s had full access to Redmond’s staff and technologies to create whatever he’d like for Studio 99, a creative space within Microsoft that was created about a year ago to inspire the merging of art and research within the company’s most experimental arm.

“I had a moment a week in where I felt like a kid in a candy store,” George tells Co.Design, “that feeling of overwhelming happiness of all the possibility, and also the knowledge that if I ate all of the candy, I’d feel sick.”

What he created were three pieces using Microsoft technologies in inspired ways. The first is called Grip, a two-column video display capturing a pair of people in various 3-D poses, choreographed by Alice Gosti. George was inspired by a photography rig found inside the lab of Microsoft researcher Charles Loop. The rig combines the images from eight 2-D cameras to build a torso-length 3-D silhouette in real time. With a little coaxing, Loop agreed to help George build a rig that was five times bigger and capable of tracking two full-sized humans.

I felt like a kid in a candy store.

The result is essentially a 3-D version of human shadows. It’s haunting, subtly architectural, and unabashedly digital.

“It feels like seeing yourself for the first time,” George says of the work. “We’re always defining ourselves through portraiture that reflects the technology at the time. We’re continuing to excavate and define what the future might look like.”

A second project, called Wall Queries, takes the images that Bing produces in response to a query and turns them into a massive, 9’x30′ mural. Everything in this mural is the result of typing the word “square” into the search engine. The images are organized partly by color, and partly by an algorithm George developed to help the final piece look more natural than your standard regimented image grid. (George actually arranged the squares by hand at first, leaning from his own aesthetic preferences, before programming a quantifiable ruleset for this algorithm.)