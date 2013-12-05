The Secret To Changing Your Habits: Start Incredibly Small

In many ways, you are your habits. Research shows that nearly half of our actions are habitual. But habit change is a small deal: the tinier your habit, the easier it is to establish.

The bigger a project seems, the less likely we are to complete it, since it seems like too much effort.

If we’re trying get better at big picture stuff–like by getting more productive, creative, or generally awesome–research shows we need to make the change as small as possible.

Habits don’t start feeling “automatic” until you’ve done them for about 66 days straight. And before they’re automatic, you have to use willpower–which, like a muscle, can get fatigued–to initiate the task. What’s more, the bigger a project seems, the less likely we are to complete it, since it seems like too much effort.

What we need to do, then, is to find a strategy that lets us lay the foundation of a productive habit while minimizing the upfront workload. To learn how, let’s look at why you should start flossing one tooth.

After coach/speaker/workshop leader Margaret Lukens found out that the secret to changing habits is to “make them so small that they seem trivial,” she decided to put the theory to the test. While she’d always meant to be a regular flosser, she never quite got the oral hygiene habit to stick. So she decided to put her mouth where the motto was: she’d floss just one tooth to establish the habit. Her takeaway: