We Just Found This Hidden Location-Tracking Map Inside iOS 7

Both iOS 7 and Android (via Google Now) are constantly logging all your locations as a first step in offering useful contextual information about your surroundings. And while it may still seem a bit high on the creepy scale, it can also be really useful to have access to the same location information your phone does.

You’d probably assume that seeing your movements takes a third-party app. Trying to remember where you met up with friends a few nights ago? Maybe you checked in on Foursquare. What day it was when you went to the park? Maybe Moves can tell you. How long was I at the office last week? Perhaps consult your calendar.

But–surprise!–your iPhone running iOS 7 actually gives you access to all this location data, but it’s deeply buried and almost impossible to find unless you’re looking for it specifically.

After opening the setting app, tap “privacy” Tap “location services” Scroll to the bottom and tap “system services” Tap “frequent locations”

Here you’ll see a history of your recent locations. Tapping the different places will give you a map and further information like date and duration.

If the risks outweigh the benefits for you, you can turn all of it off by following the same bread trail in reverse.

On Android, finding this information can depend on your handset and OS version. However, on devices running 4.3 or lower, you should be able to get the information by opening Google Settings in the app menu. From Google Settings tap “location” and then “location reporting.”

For any Google user, you can also access what Google knows about your location from Google.com/locationhistory.