Apple Buys Social Analytics Firm Topsy For $200 Million

Apple has acquired Topsy Labs, a social media analytics firm that specializes in Twitter data, for more than $200 million, reports the Wall Street Journal.
Though Apple’s plans for Topsy remain unclear, the Journal speculates that the Cupertino, Calif. company could use the firm’s technology to sell targeted advertising on iTunes Radio or alert listeners to trending songs and artists on Twitter. Topsy is one of a few Twitter partners that have full access to all tweets posted on the social platform.