Cheap Drones Are Transforming The Ancient Art Of Mapmaking

Compared to their paper-based ancestors, today’s maps are pretty incredible. Yet as mind-blowing as Google Maps or OpenStreetMaps would be to a 19th-century time traveler, these maps could be even better–if they were made by drones.

In a recent demonstration, data analyst Bobby Sudekum and a few of his colleagues at MapBox sent a SenseFly eBee into the air above Lost Creek Winery in Virginia. Within less than hour, the lightweight drone collected 100 acres’ worth of photographic imagery, which was then pulled into MapBox’s suite of tools for editing and publishing interactive maps.

The stunt was smart fodder for tech blog coverage, but it also made a powerful point: In the future, inexpensive drones could be used to quickly and accurately create maps of areas for which there might not be very good satellite imagery–or more commonly, areas for which the data is old.

“It’s going to be huge,” Sudekum says of drone-powered mapmaking. “Right now, the state of drones is like 1970s in the computer world. The sky’s the limit.”

While the technology will certainly continue to get cheaper and more advanced, drones already really good at at least one thing: producing photorealistic maps very quickly. As handy as the maps produced by Google or Bing are, they’re old–check out your old neighborhood and notice what’s changed since those satellite images were made.

Outdated maps are fine if you need directions to a store in the next town over. But for anybody interested in mapping things in a more timely manner–be it for journalism, urban planning, farming, disaster prevention, emergency response, or anything else–today’s maps are too stale.