Nike’s New World Cup Ad Dares You To Be Brazilian

The Swoosh has a long and creative relationship with Brazil’s national football team, with expectations running high every time another global tournament comes around. Next summer the World Cup is on home soil and the Brazilians are not only playing host to the world, but on a mission to prove themselves still capable of winning it all after two consecutive quarterfinal finishes.





The spot by Weiden+Kennedy Sao Paulo and director Daniel Kleinman follows superstars like Neymar, Paulinho, Thiago Silva, Luiz, and manager Luis Felipe Scolari across the beaches, streets, and animated packed stadiums of this soccer mad nation.





The timing is a bit awkward, given the recent accident at one of the new stadiums under construction, but the spot certainly lives up to Nike’s Brazil standards.