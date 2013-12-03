John Krasinski Wants You To Hold His Bud Light

Aside from “I love you, man” and “F*#% you!” one of the most common refrains among friends drinking at a party has to be “Hold my beer.” So much so that the simple request has spawned countless bro-tastic YouTube videos (and at least one terrible country song ).

John Krasinski takes the gag a wee bit further in this new series of web spots for Bud Light. Written, directed, and produced by The Office star with his friend and business partner Danny Stessen, the spots follow four pals as they wander from one bizarro beer-drinking situation to another. The videos will be promoted on social media with the hashtag #holdmybeer.





On one hand it harks back to the good ol’ reliable buddy beer ad. On the other, it’s a warning to keep an eye out for time portal slaps and prankster grannies.