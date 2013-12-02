The First Image Of Smaug From “The Hobbit” Is On An Airplane In New Zealand

If you’ve been wondering what the Benedict Cumberbatch-voiced dragon would look like in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug–which has been kept a tightly-guarded secret, no mean feat in this age of incessant PR and leaks–you now have an answer: He’s big, grey, dragon-like, and on the side of an Air New Zealand Boeing 737. The painting of the dragon, which was done by director Peter Jackson’s visual effects team, is over 175 feet in length and will presumably make passengers feel like a well-guarded treasure just for being on the same plane.