The Results Are In: What Kind Of Productive Person Are You?

What kind of productive person are you?

Two weeks ago in mid-November, we asked our readers to complete a simple productivity quiz. The quiz came in tandem with the release of our December 2013 / January 2014 productivity issue, and helped readers identify their own productive habits in the landscape of eight productivity archetypes.

In the short time since then, over 45,000 unique readers completed the quiz.

So, what kind of productive person are (most of) you?

Let’s find out:





You’re constantly meeting new people–and these relationships are the foundation of your productivity. (More)

Leading Connector: David Robinson

Role Model: The Dalai Lama.

Killer App Combo: Evernote Hello and Sunrise

You get up early. Insanely early. You find your peace–and most productive hours–in the first slice of the day. (More)

Leading Early Bird: Alexa Von Tobel

Role Model: Benjamin Franklin

Killer App Combo: Fantastical and Carrot