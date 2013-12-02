advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Black Friday Saw A Huge Surge In Bitcoin Transactions

Black Friday Saw A Huge Surge In Bitcoin Transactions
[Image: Flickr user Antana]
By Alice Truong1 minute Read

During last year’s inaugural Bitcoin Black Friday, BitPay–hailed as the PayPal for Bitcoin–processed 99 transactions. This year, the system experienced a nearly 6300% surge, processing 6,296 transactions Friday and making Nov. 29 BitPay’s busiest day yet.


Overall, BitPay saw 55,288 transactions in November, a 165% increase from the previous month. This was no doubt accelerated by Shopify’s announcement released the day before Thanksgiving that its 75,000 merchants can now accept Bitcoin using BitPay. Last week, the value of Bitcoin soared to an all-time high, surpassing $1,000 on the Mt. Gox exchange.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life