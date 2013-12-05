It’s Amazing How Accurately This Guy Carves Celebrity Portraits Into Cardboard

Let it never be said that Elliot Frantz lacks steady hands. The artist and Redditor has been proving his artistic dexterity of late by carving portraits of celebrities into the kind of cardboard that usually protects precious cargo. It would already be impressive if Frantz’s creations looked anything at all like their inspirations, but the resemblance is actually remarkable.





Co.Create is always on the lookout for portraiture made from weird instruments and media, be they paper towel, human thighs, ketchup, or the cosmos. This latest example, however, is more akin to sculpture than anything we’ve seen since the wildly artistic sushi. Frantz carves portraits of Old Hollywood stars like Audrey Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart into squares of corrugated cardboard with an X-acto knife and monk-like concentration.

The artist claims that each portrait takes about 16 hours to complete, which seems like a conservative estimate, considering the seeming degree of difficulty. Frantz must scrape away bits of the thin, easily dentable paper surface of the cardboard, exposing the ridges underneath as negative space, while keeping large swaths of that surface layer intact. It’s a feat of design and execution worthy of some sort of cardboard Oscar.

H/t to Twisted Sifter