TNT Debuts Frank Darabont’s New TV Series “Mob City” On Twitter

Marketing tool, appointment-viewing magnet, however you define it, the relationship between television and Twitter has become increasingly intertwined.

Now TNT and agency Deutsch New York are using the platform to unveil Frank Darabont’s new series Mob City, by posting the script of its first episode in 140-character snippets over at @MobCityTNT. More than 400 tweets will be doled out over three days, every 45 minutes, until the premiere airs on December 4th. We’ve seen narrative fiction on Twitter before–Soderbergh!–but this might be the first time its been done as a straight-up marketing play.





More than just the words, the network is using Twitter Cards to embed video, photos, and other behind-the-scenes goodies of the 1940s L.A. crime drama, as well as enlisting the likes of Darabont himself, and cast members like Edward Burns and Simon Pegg to chime in with commentary of their own.

If you don’t want noir fiction mingling with all that real-world news and LOLiness in your feed, head over to MobScript.com to follow the script and commentary in real-time and chronological order.

