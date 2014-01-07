7 Lessons In Celebrity Portraiture, By Rankin

Rankin once said that while the other photographers of his day were “pop,” he was “rock n’ roll.” Now 47, and reflecting on a career spanning over 20 years, the acclaimed British photographer is a bit more self-deprecating. “When I was 30 to 40, I was wanker, “ he says. He puts his past hubris down to “the arrogance of youth” along with “doing a lot of drugs and drinking too much.”

A degree of arrogance is perhaps excusable for someone who has photographed the most famous people on the planet, from Madonna to Queen Elizabeth II, founded an iconic magazine, Dazed & Confused, and been credited with helping shape pop culture in the 1990s.

He is still influential and as prolific as ever. He just directed Miley Cyrus in her latest naked romp music video, “Adore You.” He also launched a new magazine, Hunger, last year and has just released a book commemorating his finest work titled More. He also operates his own in-house full service agency, which created the recent “From Sketch to Store” campaign for French Connection.

In front of an audience at Leo Burnett London recently, Rankin reflected on his career and spoke about his creative process. Here are a few of his insights.

Marilyn Manson and Jake Gyllenhaal

Fixating on the person you are photographing is the key to creating a great portrait–a lesson Rankin learned from the legendary David Bailey. “You’ve got to be in love with your subject, and become obsessed by them,” he says. “If you’re not, you’re not going to get that much out of them.”

Of the long list of celebrities who have been in front of his lens, Rankin singles out the model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as an ideal subject because of her ability to engage with the camera. He likens photographing her to “dancing with Ginger Rogers.” Robert Downey, Jr., whom Rankin describes as “a hero,” is another favorite: “He’s got this innate sense of making people confident in [him].”

Kate Moss

Don’t be cowed by celebrity if you want to capture the person behind the public image. “Treat people like human beings, “ Rankin advises. “In my photos you’ll see a person, not superstars.” He sees humanity as a key theme in his work. “I never look for the object but the subject, even in nudes or erotic work.” He makes a point of searching for flaws. Even with supermodels, like Kate Moss who has posed for him countless times throughout her career, his eye is drawn to the imperfections. “That’s what makes Kate,” he says, “It’s really nice, really exciting.”