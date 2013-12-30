How To Tell Stories With Songs, The Mountain Goats Way

In 1968, The Velvet Underground released its second album, White Light, White Heat, which contains a generous gift to literary-minded music nerds, aptly titled “The Gift.” Throughout the unique song, a steady stream of slightly sinister, unmistakably groovy rock instrumentation flows out of the right speaker; while out of the left one, John Cale simply recites a short story written by Lou Reed. This tale of a desperate lover who physically mails himself to his lady’s apartment is a marvel of compact, efficient storytelling. Musically, however, it’s a bit of a cheat. Spinning a yarn becomes a whole lot simpler when unencumbered by traditional song structure.

John Darnielle

Writing a song that tells a story involves a different set of skills than just writing either a story or a song. Musicians like Neil Young and Bob Dylan, and also Nas and Biggie, have mastered the art of factoring in rhyme and meter and choruses on top of their narrative elements. Songs like theirs–and, it should be said, many songs penned by Reed–have the lyrical impact to snap listeners out of a passive aural stupor and pay attention to the words. One of the most literary songwriters of them all is The Mountain Goats founder John Darnielle.

In addition to a deep catalogue filled with tunes that feel like prose set to music, Darnielle has written a 33 1/3 book on Black Sabbath, and he’s working on a novel for Farrar Straus and Giroux. The famously lo-fi folk songs of the Mountain Goats range from autobiographical elegiac tales to song cycles about organ harvesting on the moon. What they share is an ear for detail, pace, and melody that is raw in both lyricism and overall musicality. Co.Create spoke with Darnielle recently about songwriting, creating narratives, and what’s wrong with Genesis’s concept double-album The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway.

There’s this famous Joan Didion line–“We tell ourselves stories in order to live”–so I think narrative instinct is innate. Stories pre-date all the ways we express them. There’s a very strong human need for things to have a story.

The first songs that I wrote back in high school didn’t have much in the way of narrative. These post-punk instincts led me to try and sort of pile on evocative phrases that don’t actually tell a story, but just conjure images. I didn’t look to tell stories, but I always found songs collapsing into some narrative event. I was sort of just putting poetry to music because I was sort of unsatisfied with how we treat poems. But even the poems that are hardest to understand tell stories.





When you start to tell a story, it’s an artificial thing to do. The film people I know are great at this, but if I’m pitching a story to you, “Let’s say there’s a family of vampires” and I start to think out loud. I’m gonna feel like I’m not getting at something that’s true, until I start relating it to my own life. But people who work on scripts can go directly into the story and start talking about it as if it were true, which I think is the absolute key to telling good stories is to go into that–to NOT think, “I’m making up a story.”

Science fiction, fantasy, and horror are the most far out iterations, but you have to be able to think, “No, no, this is a real thing with people in it who will be affected by what goes on.” When you think of that, it really helps to remember that one way of interpreting dreams is to consider every character in the dream is you. And when you are telling a story, you have to understand that you’re in there somewhere. One of these characters is the one you love best, and that’s you, even if you don’t feel so great about yourself.