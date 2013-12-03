Lady Gaga Replicates Self With Life-Size “Gagadoll”

Lady Gaga has reinvented herself countless times, but now you can watch her being formed, from scratch. Pegged to the launch of her album. ArtPop, the artist worked with Orient Industry in Tokyo (maker of “synthetic ‘love dolls”) to build Gagadoll, a life-sized, ultra-realistic silicon model of the singer. Gagadoll doesn’t cry or say “ma-ma” and she is not being positioned as your life companion.
Instead, when you rest your head against the doll’s chest, it plays hit singles. Accompanying Gagadoll, is a website featuring the model dressed in a sleek white suit and outrageous platforms. Click on the costume, and you’ll be whisked around the musical and social media worlds of Lady Gaga and Yahoo Japan–though you’ll have to read Japanese to know exactly where you’ve landed.