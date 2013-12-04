The 4 Biggest Barriers To Connecting Everything, And How To Tear Them Down

The Galaxy Gear smartwatch, Samsung’s recent entry into the wearable technology fad, didn’t merit rave reviews. The price is high, battery life short, and the notification system was lacking until the watch received a much-needed upgrade in November. But with more than 800,000 units sold, the company is on track to sell millions by the end of 2013. And according to Kevin Lee, director of product strategy at Samsung Design America, the device is exceeding internal sales expectations.

Still, there’s a big gap between what consumers think and what inventors believe they can deliver. Lee is something of an expert on the topic. Before becoming director of product at Samsung, where he’s responsible for 18 to 24 month product strategy across all Samsung categories, including TV, tablet, and digital appliances, he worked on user experience at Whirlpool, GE Healthcare, eBay, and PayPal. He shared some of what he’s learned at a recent Smart Design salon on “Making It Real: the Agony & Ecstasy of Connected Devices.” Here are the major hurdles that Lee says stand in the way of the sensor revolution taking hold in 2014, and some ways to overcome them as suggested by the designers, engineers, and business strategists at Smart Design.

Think about your trusty coffeemaker. You’ve had it for three to six years, most likely, and it still does exactly what you expect it to–it gives you coffee. “If you start loading that thing with connected chips and software, within a year, I bet you that you need to download new software. Who wants to do that? Who wants to spend another 30 seconds or a minute downloading? And depending on your data plan you may never get one–and then what do you do? Your coffeemaker is now no longer useful or usable,” says Lee.

“I think as things get smarter, you start to create a set of problems. When you think about what use case would be so profound for someone to be willing to go through the friction of downloading things. That is a new friction that didn’t exist before. In the old model, the only friction is ‘Where’s my coffee and my filters and my water?’”

Smart Design Creative Director John Kiechel says the solution lies in looking at the whole user journey, not just the discrete moment of use. “Creating a successful connected coffee machine means creating long-term value for the person owning it, not just a moment of brilliance when it first connects. When looking at the whole journey, it’s easier to identify problems that can occur in living with a device over time. We see companies fall into the trap of not addressing all of these touch points along the experience and that’s where the flaws start to reveal themselves.”

The same problem that bedeviled laptops and smartphones is going to be an even bigger issue in the always-connected, wearable devices world. “Battery life is the big barrier for some of the smart connected things to be realized in the time frame people want to have them,” says Lee. “Wearables don’t last more than 24 hours or 48 hours, depending on whether you have an AMOLED display or a retina display. It becomes pure physics.” There’s still plenty of room for creativity within those constraints, but it will require creative designers who are hardware-savvy.

One fix? Learn how different types of people actually use the devices, and recognize that your initial assumptions about usage or needs may not be correct. “Some technological hurdles are real. If you’re having trouble with it, it’s likely everyone is, or will. But it’s very important to challenge your assumptions,” says Kiechel. Sometimes a problem could be a benefit in disguise. “We had a charging problem come up in a project, and it turned out that the charging interval that was perceived as too short actually worked better for the target user because it aligned with existing daily habits, and was easier to remember and integrate into daily use.” The key here: looking at how specs are actually applied in real life and being “people-centric” as much as “performance-centric.”