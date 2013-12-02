Amazon’s Drone Delivery System Is Met With Sarcasm

Jeff Bezos’s dream of Amazon drone delivery has garnered an owlish response from bookseller Waterstones. The U.K. firm’s quirky head of press has announced a new program called O.W.L.S.–that’s Ornithological Waterstones Landing Service–complete with David Shrigley -esque drawing (and press release ).

Waterstones isn’t alone in ripping on Jeff Bezos’s latest idea for efficient delivery, which he mentioned on an episode of 60 Minutes that aired Sunday evening.

Britain is, it seems, coming out with the best jokes this morning–but maybe that’s because we have been at the vanguard of this technology for years now.

With Amazon drone delivery, piracy may take on a new meaning.

Malala Yousafzai might do well to disable drone delivery for her autobiography.

Perhaps Amazon’s, as yet, untested service should be filed under D–not for drone, but for Domino’s Pizza P.R. Stunts. Or T for tacky–sorry, tacocopter.

The last laugh, however, will probably be Amazon’s, as it slowly garrottes the booksellers, one by one.