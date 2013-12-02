Netflix Wants To Bring Everyone Together For Holidays

It’s not that a memo went out this year across the ad world that chronological faux home movie footage was the hot style of the season. It’s just that, come holiday time, people want to be reminded of the good ol’ days. And brands would like nothing more than to have their product associated with some of those warm and fuzzy feelings.





Here, Netflix and agency Deutsch LA use the fly-on-the-wall technique to show us how the McDermott’s have celebrated Christmas over the last three decades. From Aunt Ruth’s flaming yams to Uncle Luther’s fake snow squall, it’s all there. Except instead of a fly on the wall bearing witness to the family madness, it’s a porcelain tree topper voiced by The Sopranos‘ Lorraine Bracco.





Director Matt Aselton serves up a funny and familiar holiday setting that neatly sets up the perfect pitch for the ubiquitous streaming service. As the McDermotts drape themselves all over the living room to settle in for some post-meal quality time, what better way to escape awkward conversations around religion, politics, or when that next grandkid will be on the way than thousands and thousands of TV and movie options? Exactly. And while the temptation to pull a Griswold in the attic to catch up on Walking Dead will be strong, just remember the holidays are all about family.