Frank Darabont Rises From The Dead With “Mob City”

TNT’s noir-themed Mob City–which begins December 4–might just have registered as just another new show were it not for the fact that it marks writer-director Frank Darabont’s first return to TV after his surprising 2011 dismissal from AMC’s The Walking Dead, after it broke ratings records and ignited a zombie craze.

Frank Darabont directs on set of “Mob City” Photo by Scott Garfield

TNT–best known for Falling Skies and The Closer–is hoping for a similar touchstone with Mob City: from introducing an unfamiliar genre to TV, through flawed but compelling characters, to period stories that resonate with modern themes. It’s a strategy that taps into a brand that its programming chief calls “smart popcorn”–broadly appealing entertainment that makes you think.

“For some, broad commercial appeal and creative complexity are mutually exclusive, but they’re not,” says Michael Wright, president and head of programming for TNT, TBS, and TCM. “The hardest thing to do is both at the same time. That’s the target at TNT. We don’t always hit it–but that’s what we aim for.”

TNT will roll out two episodes each Wednesday for three weeks to capitalize on December’s pre-holiday programming doldrums. Meanwhile, sister network TCM will air a December 3 line-up of classic gangster films. “Noir is hard to sell on television,” says Wright. “People who don’t know the genre hear the word ‘noir,’ and think of a dark, sad, self-serious, depressing treatise. But most of it is wildly entertaining. Ours is an exciting ride, but at the same time will explore some pretty interesting themes.”

Like those in Walking Dead, many Mob City characters walk a fine line between hero and villain, in a 1940s landscape of corrupt politicians and police, mobsters, and femme fatales. Basing the series on the 2009 book L.A. Noir by John Buntin, chronicling the real-life battle between Los Angeles Police Chief William Parker and gangster Mickey Cohen, Darabont embellished with additional research, creative license, and iconic location shots: Griffith Park, Union Station, Baldwin Hills oil fields, and Universal Studios’ Hennessey Street–the backdrop of numerous noir B pictures.

“The book is a jumping off point, because I really wanted to live up to the promise of what a noir show would deliver”–historical facts served up in smart pulpy treatment, says Darabont. “So there’s a tremendous amount of invention.”