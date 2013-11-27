2013 Is Almost Over. Get Your Productivity Game In Order

You never feel quite as productive as you should. But it’s not too late. You can do it–you can be more productive. Here’s our guide do making it all happen. Learn from the pros:
“I’m honestly the first person on set. I’m there in the lobby waiting for the camera crew.” — Anthony Bourdain, Celebrity Chef and Traveler
“I don’t worry about canceling meetings and moving things around.” — Alexa Von Tobel, CEO of LearnVest
“First thing I do is thank the master. I thank God every day. Then I lie there for a few minutes and just sort of . . . be.” — Pharrell Wiliams, Music Superstar
“If you have a task to do, connect it to your overall passion or goal. Otherwise, you’re not going to be able to tick it off and move on to the next thing.” — Corey Booker, U.S. Senator-elect
“Identify a No. 1 issue, and then the next 10 things you have to do. The rest of it is checking the pulse on what people need from you.” — Wendy Clark, SVP of Global Marketing at Coca Cola
“Sometimes conference calls and meetings happen in the car ride home.” — Tory Burch, Fashion Magnate
“I’ve started using iThoughts to write speeches. You put something as the most central point, and from there you branch off. It’s not like sitting down and writing a bunch of pages–I just put down my triggers, and it helps organize them.” — David Robinson, Partner at Admiral Capital Group
“I want people to be concise. A small screen and less-efficient keyboard force people to get the point across. You’re not going to type four paragraphs on your phone.” — Steve Yankovich, SVP of Innovation and New Ventures at eBay
“I use Evernote for everything because my handwriting is so bad.” — Alexis Ohanian, Cofounder of Reddit
“I don’t use many apps. I use naps.” — Aaron Levie, CEO of Box
“Breaks give your mind a chance to refresh.” — Author David Baldacci
