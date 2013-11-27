Reinventing MIDI For A Big Data World

Like a lot of older technologies past their prime, MIDI was widely implemented and so it remains key for a lot of musicians–even some 30 years later. With an older standard comes the headaches of modernism, however, and because MIDI is a simple and linear technology it needs to be dragged into the future.

Instead of giving up on MIDI, WaveDNA, a music software company, is trying to improve on the past and make the standard more useful.

“Our system applies a non-linear structure to each bar of a MIDI music file that provides weightings for each of the possible note locations,” says WaveDNA lead researcher Glen Kappel. “This accounts for the different colors and shadings in our visualization.”

There are a few different impacts improving MIDI could have on the music industry, but the most obvious is the ability to manipulate MIDI tracks in new ways for faster workflows.

“Intelligent editing functions allows users to shift and change multiple events of a particular type within an arrangement all at once,” says Kappel. “This can also be mapped to various external controllers including early eye-tracking interfaces, as well as tablets, or music-specific hardware controllers.”

WaveDNA’s practical application of this process is its beat creation software, Liquid Rhythm, which uses this new visualization. “Building a software drum-machine provides the first minimal footprint for our system” says lead developer at WaveDNA, Adil Sardar. “It highlights our non-linear approach along the horizontal or metric axis as an introduction to our process.”

Liquid Rhythm isn’t an end game for WaveDNA, it’s just the first step, a trojan horse type of approach to rethinking MIDI and helping to bring others along. The company was looking to make sure it had traction with the complex ideas it was putting forth and so it has been taking incremental steps toward more ambitious goals.