For Clothing Designers, Virtual Models Are Faster Than Flesh

Traditionally, fashion designers have had to rely on flesh-and-blood models to understand what their clothes look like on the human body, and shoppers have been wary of ordering clothes online without the chance to try them on.

But earlier this month, New York startup Body Labs announced BodyHub–a cloud-based platform that converts 3-D body scans of real-life models and consumers into virtual avatars that can be posed, animated, and dressed in simulated outfits.

Body Labs licenses technology from Brown University and Germany’s Max Planck Institute and relies on data gleaned from thousands of body imaging sessions to turn laser scans from raw images into realistic digital models that behave like human bodies.

“You really don’t want a scan,” Body Labs CEO William O’Farrell said in an interview. “You want to be able to take it and make it into a body–you want to be able to animate and pose it.”

The company’s marketing its product first to apparel designers to use with fashion-oriented computer-aided design software.

“You can have all these fit models and have them in your computer rather than having them in to be draped and sampled and posed,” O’Farrell said. Virtual models can be loaded into fashion CAD software, such as Browzwear and CLO3D, that already knows how to dress them and handle the physics of the clothing itself, he said.

“The texture stuff for us is actually quite straightforward,” he said. “The hard part is getting the model.”