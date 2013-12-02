Ballantine’s Takes Skateboarding To The Opera

Even if you’ve never heard its name, chances are you’ll still recognize “ Toreador song .” What may be a bit disorienting for actual opera fans is seeing a guy skateboarding to it.





As part of its ongoing “Stay True, Leave an Impression” campaign, Ballantine’s recruited renowned skateboarding flatlander Kilian Martin to take his street skills to the stage.





Martin–a younger, Spanish version of the legend Rodney Mullen–adapts his own art form to offer up an acrobatic performance of Bizet’s classic tale that’s got to be a first. The action starts at 1:19–so stick around for the whole show.